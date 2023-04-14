Off-duty police officer stops driver nearly six times over limit

A 54-year-old woman was stopped by an off-duty police officer for driving erratically while more than five times over the legal limit in Roslyn yesterday.

Sergeant Matt Lee said an off-duty officer stopped the woman in Roslyn's Bruce St, Dunedin, due to the way she was driving at about 4pm.

She was seen swerving, crossing the centre line and stopping in the middle of the road, Sgt Lee said.

Police arrived and breath tested the woman, who recorded a breath alcohol level of 1426mcg.

The legal limit for adults is 250mcg.

The woman had her licence suspended for 28 days and will appear in court charged with drink driving, Snr Sgt Lee said.

A witness said the off-duty officer took the woman’s car keys to stop her leaving and they waited calmly until uniformed officers arrived.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz