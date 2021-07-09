Eleven injured after hot air balloon crash in Queenstown

A helicopter lands at the scene where a hot air balloon crashed near Queenstown this morning. Photo: Mathew McKew

Eleven people are injured after a hot air balloon crashed into a house in Queenstown this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said they were alerted just before 10am a hot air balloon had ‘‘possibly crashed or made an emergency landing’’ in Morven Ferry Rd.

There were reportedly 11 people on board the hot air balloon at the time.

The spokeswoman said one person has sustained serious injuries, one person has moderate injuries and nine people have minor injuries.

The balloon before it crashed. Photo: Sonja McCord

A reporter at the scene said it appeared the hot air balloon had hit a house. It was now lying on a paddock near the house.

St John staff were seen walking into the house.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene and the road had been cordoned off

The Otago Daily Times understands both Civil Aviation Authority and Transport Accident Investigation Commission have been notified.

Sunrise Balloons, when contacted, said they had "no comment to make at this time"

The Otago Daily Times understands both Civil Aviation Authority and Transport Accident Investigation Commission have been notified.

The New Zealand Herald understands it has crashed into a house but the spokesman could not confirm that.

Power has been cut in the area according to Aurora Energy.

Its website said power had been cut top 160 customers in the Gibbston Valley and Arrow Junction areas on Morven Ferry Rd, Crown Terrace and McDonnell Rd.

Power was cut at 10.18am.