Monday, 26 October 2020

12.09 pm

Extent of managed isolation breaches revealed

    1. Star News
    2. National

    Seven breaches were people who escaped isolation, including four people who fled the Rydges Hotel...
    Seven breaches were people who escaped isolation, including four people who fled the Rydges Hotel in Auckland on 10 May. Photo: RNZ
    Official figures show 32 people breached Covid-19 isolation rules during a 58-day period between April and June.

    Nobody was charged, with all incidents dealt with via warnings and education.

    The breaches occurred between 17 April and 14 June, for either absconding, failing to return, or attempting to flee the managed isolation facilities.

    Nobody was charged, with police or health officials warning and educating those who broke the rules.

    Half of the breaches were people who failed to return or were late to return after being granted an exemption to attend a funeral or tangi.

    Seven breaches were people who escaped isolation, including four people who fled the Rydges Hotel in Auckland on 10 May.

    The incident does not appear to have been reported publicly.

    The four people were later found at a relative's house.

    After weighing up the health risks, no charges were laid but those involved were warned and educated.

    The Ministry of Health ran mobile testing of people they had been in contact with while away from isolation.

    In a briefing sent to the police minister on 22 June and obtained under the Official Information Act, they said the quarantine and managed isolation operation, dubbed Operation Mercy, was run by the Ministry of Health and Defence Force, not police.

    But police did aid in tracking down and returning people to isolation when called upon.

    The report said "all of the cases... were resolved successfully by the agencies involved".

    RNZ

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter