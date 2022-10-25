'Extremely violent' man smashes up ambulance

A young man found unconscious on the ground caused $2000 of damage to an ambulance when he woke up and became "extremely violent" on his way to Dunedin Hospital.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said an 18-year-old- was found lying unconscious but breathing in Queens Dr about 4.30pm on Sunday.

The man was assessed by St John ambulance staff, and a decision was made to take him to Dunedin Hospital emergency department.

On the way there, the man awoke and became ‘‘extremely violent’’ towards police and St John staff, causing $2000 of damage to the interior of the ambulance, Sgt Lee said.

Charges of wilful damage and assaulting police were likely, Sgt Lee said.

It appeared that the man was intoxicated, Sgt Lee said.

St John Coastal Otago area operations manager Doug Third said the health and wellbeing of St John staff were of the upmost importance.

‘‘We do not tolerate any aggressive behaviour towards our people,’’ he said.

No staff were injured in the incident, Mr Third said.

