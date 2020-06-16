Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Facebook makes transparency tool mandatory for NZ election

    1. Star News
    2. National

    Photo: Getty Images
    Photo: Getty Images
    Facebook is making it compulsory for politicians and parties to sign up to a transparency tool if they want to advertise on the social media site in the lead up to the general election.

    From next month, anyone wanting to run ads referencing politicians, social issues, the election or political parties would need to confirm their identity and publicly disclose who was responsible for the ad, Facebook said.

    They would also have to provide public contact information so they could be held accountable for the ads.

    Facebook said it would remove ads that could influence the election or referenda that were not in line with its policy.

    All advertisements would be stored in a library for seven years so people could see how much it cost and who interacted with it, the social media giant said.

    The library would be publicly accessible so people could study and analyse political advertising.

    Labour, the Greens and ACT have already signed up for the transparency tool. The 2020 general election is set to take place on Saturday, September 19.

    RNZ

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter