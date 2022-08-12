Families of helicopter crash victims back coroner's findings

Nigel and Helen Charlton were among the seven victims. Photo: Supplied

The families of the victims of the Fox Glacier helicopter tragedy are calling for changes to prevent a similar incident happening in future.

Coroner Marcus Elliott has released his findings into the deaths of seven people when an Airbus Helicopter collided with Fox Glacier on 21 November 2015.

It was meant to be a sight-seeing highlight of a dream holiday for the tourists on board.

But soon after takeoff from Chancellor Shelf, the helicopter smashed into Fox Glacier killing British tourists Helen and Nigel Charlton, Andrew Virco and Katherine Walker, and Australians Josephine Gibson and Sevonne Leang, as well as pilot Mitchell Gameren.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission found the helicopter was overweight and likely should not have been flying when it crashed in changeable weather.

In his findings, the coroner called for stricter regulations for weighing passengers and crew, changes to pilot training and more regular auditing of operators.

Pilot Mitchell Gameron died in the crash. Photo: Supplied / Facebook

Nigel's brother Paul Charlton said he hoped some positive change finally came from the tragedy.

"It was horrid. We now want it to be something that improves things for others," he said.

He backed all the coroner's recommendations and would also like to see the coroner's suggestion for webcams on flight routes and dashcams inside helicopters to become widespread.

The tragedy still echoed through the family's lives.

"When we heard of the tragic accident that killed my brother Nigel and his wife Helen, we were shell-shocked," he said.

"The events of that weekend and the following week were traumatic. Since then things have got easier. We still miss them of course, we had a family gathering this last weekend and they're still in our hearts. They made an impact to our lives that will never diminish. It's unfortunate that they're not here to continue embellishing our lives, but we don't want that tragedy to happen to any other families.

"I especially feel sorry for the Gameren family. They lost a son who went to work - whose place of work wasn't as safe as it should've been. His place of work was our family's sightseeing trip. We have pictures of them up on the glacier, outside the helicopter, obviously very happy. They died in a happy place but in a tragedy that shouldn't recur if all the recommendations are followed."

Clive Charlton, another of Nigel's brothers, said they appreciated the measured and considered way the coroner had dealt with the tragedy.

He held no ill-will towards the company which operated the helicopter, Alpine Adventures, nor its owner James Scott.

Like Paul, he wanted to see all the coroner's recommendations implemented as well as mandatory dashcams introduced.

"Having been to the inquest I would now be prepared to go in a helicopter flight with the company that my brother had his accident in, because I am sure that they are now in a proper position in terms of safety. I would however, ask them have you got a camera installed for the view and if not I wouldn't go with them and I think if everyone was to ask have you got a camera? Yes, I'll go with you - no I haven't, I won't. It becomes a commercial advantage."

He had a simple message for the Ministry of Transport, the Civil Aviation Authority and the government - do as the coroner asked.

If the rules were changed it would save lives, Clive Charlton said.

"I'm convinced - that's the purpose that we've stuck with this process for six years is to try and make sure some good comes out of this tragedy."

Josephine Gibson and Sevonne Leang died in the crash. Photo: Facebook

However, not everyone had found closure through the process.

Charlie Gibson, whose daughter Josephine died alongside her partner Sevonne Leang, said it had compounded the trauma of the loss of his daughter.

"It's upset my family greatly," he said.

"Josephine had a sister, her name is Isabel. As kids growing up they slept in the same room. They were very, very close. I cannot talk to my daughter about her sister's death. It's too much for her. It hurts her so much - it's just too much. What's happened to us is a life sentence."

He still had many unanswered questions about the accident, including how helicopters were even allowed to land on the glacier.

"I asked that - how could you approve that as a helipad? How could you land there? And no one ever looked at it. I don't know how the Civil Aviation Authority could approve this to go on. It's just beyond my comprehension."