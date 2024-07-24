Fans vote to hold Six60 concert to small town

It's official — Six60 is coming to Balclutha after fans won a vote to bring one of New Zealand’s biggest bands to the small Otago town.

The capital of Clutha district beat four other New Zealand towns to win an "encore concert" from the band as an extension of its recently completed Grassroots Aotearoa Tour.

"We are absolutely stoked to get our favourite band to Clutha," Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan said.

"This is such a bonus opportunity for our district to celebrate, and we are looking forward to hosting Six60 in true southern style," he said.

The band will play a matinee and a night show on Saturday, August 31, at Balclutha’s new venue Te Pou Ō Mata-Au (Tpoma).

"We can’t wait to connect with our fans in Balclutha, who voted to bring One More Show of the Grassroots Tour NZ to their town," the band said in a statement.

Mr Cadogan, a Six60 fan, said about 10 years ago the band was "fired up" for a Balclutha concert at Telford’s massive indoor equestrian centre.

"And right at that moment, their success exploded and they were offered opportunities overseas they couldn’t pass up," he said.

This time around, the Clutha Youth Council was not leaving anything to chance and issued a plea to locals: "Please vote — we need to rally together to bring Six60 to our town."

The youth council’s call has been answered.

Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday, August 1, via the One NZ Rewards page.

A limited number of tickets to the show will be available online at eccles.co.nz on Friday, August 2.