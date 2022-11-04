Firefighters call off strike action

Firefighters outside Willowbank station, Dunedin, during a previous nationwide one-hour strike. File photo: Peter McIntosh

A planned walk-off by firefighters has been averted just hours before it was set to go ahead.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union said the national committee had withdrawn the full stoppage of work, scheduled to take place between 11am and noon today.

Ongoing behind the scenes action that does not affect emergency response is set to continue, the union said in a statement.

This morning’s decision follows a three-day national conference held by the union in Whangarei, which finished yesterday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand chief executive Kerry Gregory and National Commander Russell Wood attended the conference for wide-ranging, and at times heated, question and answer session with union delegates yesterday.

