Five dead on South Island roads within 24 hours, police issue warning to drivers

Emergency services at the scene this morning. Photo: Wyatt Ryder

Five people have died on South Island roads in under 24 hours, prompting police to issue an urgent safety appeal.

The latest tragedy was this morning when two people died in a crash on State Highway 1 near Ōamaru.

The two-vehicle crash in Ōamaru-Alma Rd near Browns Rd, Alma, was reported to emergency services about 9am on Monday.

“The Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team are investigating,” police said.

The Otago Daily Times reported a truck crashed into a tree on State Highway 1 at Alma.

It comes as a baby survived a horror head-on crash in North Canterbury, in which both drivers were killed, on Sunday.

Police said the crash on Ashworths Rd, Leithfield, was reported about 5.10pm.

The Herald understands the two people who died were the drivers of each car - a man and a woman.

The scene of the crash was eight kilometres away from a deadly stretch of State Highway 1 where six people were killed in under a year.

An investigation into the cause of that crash is under way.

Meanwhile, a person died after a single-vehicle crash on Ōtira Highway, Jacksons, in Westland about 3.40pm on Sunday.

A police statement said a further three occupants suffered minor injuries.

Police Canterbury prevention manager Inspector Ash Tabb told the Herald any road deaths are “devastating” and “felt by many”.

“Many of the crashes emergency services respond to are preventable. We see too many crashes where motorists have chosen to speed, drink drive, be impatient or let themselves get distracted and take their eyes off of the road,” Tabb said.

“Deaths on our roads not only impact the family and friends of those involved but the emergency services who respond and the public who witness the crash.”

Tabb said the message is simple: “Belt up, keep your speed within the limits and focus on the road in front of you. If you’re having a big night, don’t make the selfish decision to get behind the wheel after you’ve been drinking. Focus on getting home in one piece.”

Police are hoping motorists follow the appropriate safety advice as thousands gear up for the largest motorcycle rally in the southern hemisphere, The Burt Munro Challenge.

The annual motorcycle event runs from February 7 to 11 in and around the Invercargill area and attracts thousands of enthusiasts both riders and spectators from throughout New Zealand and overseas.

The event coincides with Waitangi Day and Lunar New Year celebrations, prompting urgent safety calls from police.

Southland Area Commander Mike Bowman said: “The focus of the operation is to ensure those who are attending the Burt Munro Challenge arrive safely, have a safe and enjoyable time and return home without harm.

“Motorcyclists are vulnerable road users given the much lower levels of protection they have in the event of a crash compared to the occupant of a car.”

By Pierre Nixon