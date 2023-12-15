Former stripper admits part in cocaine plot

Matthew Hodder

An Australian ex-stripper who came to Dunedin in a bungled attempt to retrieve $27m of cocaine has pleaded guilty.

Matthew Luke Hodder, 32, appeared before the High Court in Dunedin this morning where details of the conspiracy were made public for the first time.

On August 3 last year, the Spirit of Auckland container ship was transiting through Philadelphia when law enforcement agencies seized two large duffel bags, containing 91kg of the class-A drug, from an intake grate under the vessel.

The traffickers were unaware the cocaine had been confiscated and when the ship was docked in Melbourne four weeks later, Hodder – who Australian media named as an ex-stripper – was tasked with retrieving the massive haul.

He and another man, who has denied his role, tested equipment and carried out reconnaissance on the Spirit of Auckland.

However, during a test dive they were stopped by Australian authorities and their plans were aborted.

On September 13, Hodder flew from Melbourne to Queenstown.

He and his alleged co-defendant sat separately during the flight and hired a car which they drove to Dunedin.

After renting a motel, Hodder visited dive stores and spent significant cash on equipment he needed to carry out the task.

Court documents noted he was unaware what exactly he was supposed to be taking off the ship but he knew it was illegal and of significant value.

On September 16, the men drove to Port Chalmers to scope out the shipping berth but while they strayed from their vehicle, police installed listening devices to capture their conversations.

The next day the men returned to claim the $27m cache.

As Hodder performed numerous dives on the starboard side of the vessel he remained in radio contact with his associate.

Police tracked their every movement.

When Hodder was unable to locate the bags, he came to shore and there were hurried conversations with people overseas involved in the plot.

The men discussed a second dive but ultimately decided to return to their motel, where police arrested them.

Hodder pleaded guilty to attempting to take possession of cocaine for the purpose of supply, a charge which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment.

Justice Jonathan Eaton delayed entering a conviction so the defendant could complete the Drug Treatment Programme while in prison.

Hodder will be sentenced in February.