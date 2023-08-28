Four injured after two-car crash closes SH1

Emergency services at the scene of the crash this afternoon. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery / ODT

Three people have been critically injured and a fourth seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Waihola early this afternoon.

The Otago Daily Times understands there are children among the injured.

Police were called to the scene, on State Highway 1 between the intersections with Titri and Bungards Rds, about 12.15pm.

A police spokeswoman initially said "reports suggest there are serious injuries".

Police at the scene of the crash. Photo: Gregor Richardon

In an update about 1.45pm a Hato Hone St John spokesman said four people had been taken to Dunedin Hospital, three in a critical condition and one serious.

Two - one critical and one serious - were taken by helicopter and the other two by ambulance.

Earlier, St John said three ambulances and two helicopters had been sent to the scene.

Police were called to the scene about 12.15pm. Photo: Supplied

A witness who asked not to be named said she felt "traumatised driving past" about 12.30pm before emergency services arrived.

"I didn't see it happen, but it looked horrific," she said.

"I don't know how it would have happened as it was right on the brow of the hill, so no one should have been considering passing."

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three appliances from Milton, Waihola and Balclutha responded.

State Highway 1 between Bungards Rd and Titri Rd was closed. A reporter at the scene said traffic was being diverted down Titri Rd.