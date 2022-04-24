Four teens killed in Invercargill crash named

Police have released the names of the four teenagers killed in a crash in Invercargill on Friday.

They were: Konnor Steele (16), Indaka Rouse (16), Kyah Kennedy (16) all from Bluff and O Maruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai (17) from Invercargill.

The four were killed when the Ford Ranger they were in collided with a truck on Queens Drive just before 4pm on Friday.

The crash "was a tragedy for the Bluff Community as a whole", Southland Area Commander Mike Bowman said at a media stand-up yesterday.

Bowman said police were appealing for witnesses.

The road was cordoned off after the crash. Photo: George Heard

Asked about possible causes for the crash yesterday, he said he would not speculate and police were still investigating.

The crash "shook up all the emergency services involved", Bowman said, saying it was pretty traumatic for many who had families themselves.

The truck driver had minor injuries and has been discharged from hospital.

The Bluff community is grieving after the deaths.

Bluff Community Board chairperson Raymond Fife said the crash was tragic for the community.

“It is a tragedy for all the families. The community will be supporting them and offering as much support as we can. There are well-known families in our community and our hearts with them.

“There is a lot of heart and grief for the people in Bluff at the moment.”

Flowers left by the side of the road in tribute to the crash victims. Photo: Niva Chittock/RNZ

Family of one of the victims spoke of his death on Facebook.

His brother posted a photograph of them together, captioned: "fly high little bro, I love you so much".

Their mother then wrote "rest in love baby boy".

Another relative said: "There are no words to express how I'm feeling. I'm absolutely heartbroken I will miss you so much mate. Love you forever."

Flowers have been left at the police cordon surrounding the crash site.

Invercargill's local MP Penny Simmonds said Bluff had been hit hard by the death of the teenagers.

She said they were from big, well-known local families.

- ODT Online with RNZ and NZ Herald