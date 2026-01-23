House struck by lightning as storm hits Canterbury

Photo: RNZ

Firefighters in Canterbury are responding to a house believed to have been struck by lightning, and another where the ceiling has caved in as a bout of severe weather crosses the mainland.

It comes after MetService issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Canterbury regions of Hurunui, Waimakariri and Christchurch City.

Fire and Emergency said shortly after 2pm, it received eight weather related callouts in half an hour across Kaiapoi and Rangiora.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said it was notified on an incident on Kingsbury Avenue, Rangiora, around 3.30pm, with one person taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

... More to come