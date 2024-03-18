Fresh information on South Island cold case

Police investigating the 2019 disappearance of Marlborough woman Jessica Boyce are set to release fresh information on the case.

The 27-year-old was last seen in the Marlborough town of Renwick on March 19, 2019.

She was seen driving her mother’s red Holden Rodeo ute, which was later discovered parked at the Lake Chalice carpark in the Richmond Ranges on Friday, March 22.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan said in a statement this morning: “Marlborough Police investigating the 2019 disappearance of Jessica Boyce are encouraging people to watch tomorrow night’s Cold Case episode on TV One.”

“Investigators are releasing new information on the programme,” the statement said.

Sloan said the “investigation team have worked through a large volume of information and will present significant aspects of those inquiries on the programme tonight”.

“The team remain focused and motivated to locate Jessica and to hold to account those responsible for her disappearance.”

Jessica Boyce, 27, was last seen in Renwick, Marlborough, on Tuesday March 19, 2019. Photo / File

The Cold Case will be broadcast tonight at 8.30pm on TV1, or later on TVNZ+.

It comes as police earlier executed a search warrant in relation to the suspicious disappearance last month.

Officers searched a property in Canvastown on February 9th.

In an earlier statement police said, “We can confirm the search relates to Operation Largo, the continuing investigation into the disappearance of Jessica Boyce from Renwick in March 2019.

“The investigation has been active since Jessica disappeared and today’s search is the latest phase of our ongoing inquiries.”

Police initially thought Boyce was a missing person but then upgraded her case to a homicide in October 2020.

Last year, her family begged police to put up a reward in the hopes of flushing out a killer.

Police are urging anyone holding on to relevant information or knowledge of Jessica’s disappearance to contact the investigation team on 0800 COLD CASE (0800 2653 2273).