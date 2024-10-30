Gastroenteritis outbreak doesn't stop wedding

Leanna and Vincent Betham tied the knot in Invercargill at the weekend and everyone got sick. PHOTO: BECCA SWAIN

Rain on your wedding day is supposed to be a sign that your marriage will last.

But what about a gastroenteritis outbreak?

Leanna and Vincent Betham were married in Invercargill at the weekend — and it poured.

But the young family’s bout of gastroenteritis left perhaps even more of a mark on the wedding.

The illness had now started to spread throughout the crowd of about 150 people who assembled at the Ascot Park Hotel to witness the union on Saturday, the newlyweds said yesterday.

"Everyone said it was the most beautiful wedding they’ve ever been to," Mr Betham said.

"I don’t know what they’re going to be saying now, because they’re getting sick."

Mrs Betham said her daughter picked up a nasty case of "gastro" in the lead-up to the big day.

The couple’s second child then got it and Mrs Betham followed suit soon after.

Although Mr Betham, originally of Auckland, had been trying to give his wife space before the wedding, he came home to help with the children two days before the wedding and he caught it, too.

The day before the wedding, one of the illness’ symptoms caught him off guard and he found himself at the hotel in need of a change of pants.

He said he told everyone — and everyone at the wedding could see how bad he was.

"Anyway, I made it to the ceremony," Mr Betham said.

"We got through."

But now the entire bridal party has gastroenteritis.

All the groomsmen had it, too.

Both the new mothers-in-law had it.

And all the family could do was laugh about it, he said.

"It’s just hilarious."

The couple were in Queenstown yesterday — Mr Betham’s adopted home of the past several years.

They would honeymoon by touring the South Island with a first stop planned at Moeraki, he said.

They planned to settle in Mrs Betham’s hometown of Invercargill, he said.

— APL