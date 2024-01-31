Girl who died after falling into South Island creek named

Marian Creek is near the Hollyford River (pictured). Photo: Doc

Police have released the name of the 10-year-old girl who died after falling into a Fiordland creek last week.

She was 10-year-old Tegan Ariel Chen, of New South Wales, Australia.

Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman said last week that emergency services were alerted about 11.40am on Thursday after Tegan, who was with family on holiday, fell into the fast-flowing Marian Creek.

She was found and removed from the water a short time later. CPR was performed and a doctor was flown to the scene, but she was unable to be revived.

A police investigation into Tegan’s death is ongoing, and the Department of Conservation has said it will launch an internal safety investigation.

Southland mayor Rob Scott earlier expressed his sadness over the incident, and said it was a huge tragedy for all involved.

Scott described the river where the girl died as "unforgiving".

"It's a pretty harsh environment," he said.

"We're in the middle of summer but it is very cold out there too and it's a strong flowing river.

"It's not a nice calm environment, but it is well frequented by visitors as well and is a beautiful part of the world.

"It's very sad that we've had this kind of outcome."

Marian Creek is near the Hollyford River, which is described as "off the beaten track" and amid rugged, remote terrain.

- ODT Online/additional reporting RNZ