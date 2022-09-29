Gloriavale leaders burnt book written by community member, court told

Sarah Standtrue was giving evidence for Gloriavale in a case brought by six former members seeking a ruling they were employees not volunteers during their time at the commune. Photo: Google Maps

Gloriavale leaders burnt a book written and distributed without their knowledge by a Christian community member, leaving the man and his wife to contemplate leaving the commune, a court has heard.

Sarah Standtrue's husband Vigilant Standtrue wrote the book called Train up a Child in the Way several years ago - a recollection of what he had been taught at Gloriavale - and gave copies to some of his friends.

When the leaders found out, they got rid of the copies and called him to several Shepherds and Servants meetings, the Employment Court heard.

Sarah Standtrue broke down in tears, saying at one point she was prepared to leave Gloriavale with her husband.

"I had gotten to the place where I was willing to go with him if he needed to go," she said.

"I wanted to be with him. We were not planning on leaving, it was just if we were asked to go."

In the forward to the book, her husband wrote that he "wished to preserve for the future generations the immense store of practical wisdom I grew up hearing every day from the many around me who spoke and lived the Word".

When asked by the plaintiffs' barrister Brian Henry if she considered the book to be "unchristian", Sarah Standtrue said she could not remember enough about it.

Her husband was ultimately not asked to go, rather to take some time away to think about what he wanted, she said.

"He went to a house for a week, across the river. He asked if he could come back and I believe he wrote a letter of apology and he came back and read it out to us," she said.

"He was allowed back and life has resumed."

Sarah Standtrue declined to read a copy of the book presented to the court, which Gloriavale's barrister Philip Skelton KC said would "traumatise" her.

She earlier told the hearing Gloriavale's Overseeing Shepherd had repeatedly said members who chose to leave would have the community's support.

"He has stated it very clearly, that if people want to go, they are free to go and we will support them financially," she said.

Her daughter Compassion, 20, also gave evidence for Gloriavale, saying she lived a safe and happy life at Haupiri.

"All my needs are provided for, I have always felt safe and I am loved and cared for," she said.

The court has heard evidence members were denied food, forced to work when they were sick, and publicly shamed. But Compassion told the court that had never happened to her.

"There are many exaggerations and distortions in the allegations against Gloriavale and some are even laughable, such as not getting enough time to drink water or go to the toilet and not being allowed to have your own water bottle," she said.

Compassion said she was always encouraged to drink plenty of water, went to the toilet when needed and had never heard anyone say she could not have her own drink bottle.

She disagreed with claims Gloriavale girls were ignorant of the outside world and could not make informed decisions.

"I have as much contact with the outside world as I would like to have. I have been on trips outside of Gloriavale and think I know enough about the outside world to make my own decisions," she said.

God wanted her to live at Gloriavale, Compassion said.

"However, if I ever wanted to leave, no-one would stop me and I know that I would be provided with enough money and help to make my life out there," she said.

She told the court she was a primary school girl when first started "helping out" two mornings a week putting toast out for breakfast at 7am, before returning at 4pm with her mother to set the tables for tea.

Primary school girls no longer did those jobs, Compassion said.

She told the court she had been working full-time as a team leader since the age of 16, washing, cooking and cleaning.

The commune had introduced a new two-team system, under which she started work at 5.30am three to four mornings a week and took breaks.

When describing the occasions her family did something extra in the evenings, Compassion said it sometimes included a "lively discussion about the latest insane things the news media is putting out about Gloriavale".

No-one was forced to live at the commune, she said.

"I am old enough to choose my own life and this is the life I have chosen. All I want is to be able to live here and serve the Lord in peace without interference from people outside who cannot understand why we want to live this life."