Thursday, 13 May 2021

Gloriavale: Police remain on site at under-fire Christian community

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    The Gloriavale Christian Community. Photo: George Heard
    The Gloriavale Christian Community. Photo: George Heard
    Police and Oranga Tamariki staff remain at Gloriavale investigating alleged child abuse at the West Coast Christian Community.

    They have been there since early May, speaking with numerous people as they investigate the allegations, which include child sex abuse.

    Police said this morning that inquiries at the community were ongoing.

    They said a "significant number" of community members were spoken to over a range of alleged offending and further inquiries were needed.

    The community had been the subject of allegations of sexual abuse and abusing workers' rights.

    Oranga Tamariki spokeswoman Alison McDonald could only give limited comment on the ongoing work.

    "We can confirm that we are continuing to work with the police to ensure the safety of children and young people at Gloriavale, but cannot comment further at this stage," she said.

    Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man admitted sexual offending at Gloriavale.

    The man entered guilty pleas to three representative charges of indecent assault against teenage boys following an appearance in the Greymouth District Court yesterday.

    The offending occurred at Gloriavale between 2015 and 2018, when the offender was himself a teenager.

    He has been remanded on bail to appear for sentencing in September and has been granted name suppression.

    He has been ordered not to associate with his victims.

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter