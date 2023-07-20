Gunman kills two in Auckland CBD shooting

Two people have been killed by a gunman who stormed an Auckland CBD building being renovated near Britomart.

The shooter is also dead, police have confirmed.

The 24-year-old gunman - who was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet - had entered the building site at about 7.20am.

St John ambulance says six people are confirmed injured so far, three seriously.

A police officer is among those hurt but was able to walk to an ambulance, assisted by colleagues.

A distressed construction worker told the Herald he encountered the gunman on the stairs of a property under development at about 7.20am.

A volley of gun shots were also heard near the scene at 8.08am.

The public is being told to stay indoors and avoid lower Queen St.

Police asked the public to avoid the area. Photo: RNZ

Several workers at a building site could be seen crouching behind piles of building materials near where armed police are gathering.

It is understood the drama was centred at 1 Queen St, a Precinct Properties building which L.T. McGuinness is working on. Matt McGuinness confirmed to the Herald it was his site the suspected gunman was on.

“I’m from South Africa … we left there not to have this,” one construction worker said.

Several roads are closed in the CBD including sections of Lower Hobson St, Quay St, Queen St, and Lower Albert St.

Police statement

Police have contained a serious incident that unfolded at a construction site in Auckland’s CBD this morning.

Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died.

The male offender is also deceased.

This incident unfolded after reports of a person discharging a firearm inside the site on lower Queen Street at around 7.22am.

A significant number of Police responded and cordoned off the area.

The Police Eagle helicopter was also deployed and provided oversight.

The offender has moved through the building site and continued to discharge his firearm.

Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff have attempted to engage with him.

Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later.

Details around what has exactly occurred are still emerging and Police will continue to provide updates around injuries and the circumstances.

What has unfolded is understandably alarming and we are reassuring the public that this incident has been contained and is an isolated incident.

We can also advise that this is not a national security risk.

Police are now commencing an investigation into what has occurred this morning.

Cordons remain in place and we are continuing to ask the public to stay away from the area as our work continues.