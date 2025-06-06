One serious after Dunedin 'animal incident'

The 'animal incident' happened on Taieri Mouth Rd. Photo: Google Maps

A person is in a serious condition after an incident involving an animal near Brighton this morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they responded to reports of an ‘‘animal incident’’ on Taieri Mouth Rd in Kuri Bush at 10.24am today.

The Otago Daily Times understands the animal incident was a dog attack.

One person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said its officers were not involved as the council had not been notified. - APL