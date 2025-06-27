Torches shed light on Brighton burglars

Photo: Getty Images

A pair of alleged burglars were betrayed by their torches when an eagle-eyed Brighton resident spotted the lights inside their neighbour's home.

Police were called to the Brighton Rd property around 6.30pm yesterday.

The caller knew their neighbour was out of town but saw torches shining from inside the residence, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

When police arrived, the located a 45-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man unlawfully inside the property.

The pair were both were charged with burglary.

The woman was also charged with possessing instruments for burglary and received four charges of shoplifting from previous incidents.

The man was also charged with five charges of shoplifting from previous incidents and for breaching bail.

Both were due to appear in Dunedin District Court today.

