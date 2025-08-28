Watch: Dramatic car fire on Southern Motorway

The occupants of a car managed to escape before it was engulfed in flames on Dunedin's Southern Motorway.

A video showing the dramatic blaze was shared last night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters were called to the scene at about 6.15pm yesterday.

When they arrived, they saw a vehicle well alight and worked to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was taken care of quickly and the scene was left in the hands of traffic management, the spokesman said.

Everybody had escaped the car safely before it was completely engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were in action with another car fire this morning outside Toitu Otago Settlers Museum.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz