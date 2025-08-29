Belligerent boozer lashes out at cops

An "overly intoxicated" Dunedin man turned away from a central city bottle store caused a further ruckus when police arrived on the scene.

The 44-year-old man showed up to a liquor store in Princes St at 9pm yesterday to buy more booze, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

When service was denied, the man then began to harass staff and became more and more aggressive.

When police arrived he became argumentative and verbally abusive towards the officers.

The store asked for the man to be trespassed but he refused to provide any of his details to police and was arrested, Sgt Lee said.

However, he did not go quietly and actively resisted arrest by trying to break free from the officers.

He was eventually taken back to the station where he spent his time kicking at the cell doors.

The man was charged with wilful damage, resisting police and refusing to provide ID particulars to police.

He was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

