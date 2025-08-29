Couple ditch Sydney to open city hotel

Former Sydneysiders Matt Edwards and Anabel Tweedale, pictured with Lola, have opened boutique hotel Dunedin House in Rattray St. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

It has all the trappings of reality show Escape to the Country — except this particular couple escaped their country.

Anabel Tweedale and Matt Edwards had lived in Sydney all their lives when they decided to up sticks and move to Dunedin to open a boutique hotel.

The fact neither had worked in hospitality was a minor detail; Ms Tweedale worked in magazine advertising and Mr Edwards was in office fit-outs.

But both were in jobs they were not particularly enjoying and the couple — who have been together 18 months — questioned whether they wanted to continue in those roles for the next 15 years or "change it up". So they did.

After trawling the internet, they spotted the former Brothers Boutique Hotel for sale in Rattray St and were captivated by the grand building with its expansive views of the city and harbour.

Built in the 1920s and soon to be heritage listed, the building was originally home to the Christian Brothers religious order.

At one time, the property housed up to 13 brothers but by March 2005, when they moved to St Kilda, there were only four left and, later that year, the building opened as a boutique hotel.

It ceased trading following the Covid-19 pandemic and was then rented as accommodation for a construction company before being put on the market.

Ms Tweedale and Mr Edwards, who were keen to find an asset to buy that they could get an income from, saw the potential as soon as they walked in the door.

The exterior of Dunedin House, which was originally home to the Christian Brothers religious order.

They bought the building on June 6 and embarked on an ambitious renovation project before opening the doors of the newly named Dunedin House to guests about three weeks ago.

Their aim was for a private club vibe, with original wood floors, antique furniture and artwork. The hotel has 13 bedrooms, one of which is the Christian Brothers’ former chapel, still with its original stained-glass windows.

Assisted by Ms Tweedale’s canine concierge Lola, the couple have been busy with guests including corporate travellers and tourists.

"Visitors love hearing the story that we’re crazy," Ms Tweedale quipped.

The couple had no regrets about leaving Australia. The only thing they were missing from big city life was their family and friends, she said.

Already they have discovered what they described as the best pies in the world in Oamaru and said they were looking forward to further exploring their new environs, including Dunedin and the surrounding area, so they could advise their guests on local attractions.

"We’re here for the long haul. We’ve got our driver’s licences — we’re Kiwis," she said.

