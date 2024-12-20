Guns and drugs found during police raids

Police have seized guns and drugs, including cocaine and methamphetamine, during a series of raids on South Island properties this week.

The search warrants were executed in Cromwell, Alexandra, Clyde, Hawea, Wānaka and Queenstown from Tuesday to Thursday, said Inspector Paula Enoka.

She said firearms, ammunition, drugs, and items related to drug supply were taken by police.

"Quantities of the Class A, B, and C controlled drugs methamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine, magic mushrooms, and cannabis were seized during the operation.

"Eight firearms were seized along with thousands of rounds of ammunition."

Enoka said two men - aged 34 and 35 - were arrested and remanded in custody on various drug supply, drug possession, and unlawful firearm possession charges.

Two other men and two women had their firearms licences suspended as a result of insecure firearm storage and drug possession.

"This operation was designed to disrupt the sources of illicit drugs in our community, and it was extremely concerning to also locate firearms being improperly and dangerously held."

She urged anyone with information relating to illicit drugs to contact police.