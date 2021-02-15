Here are the rules of alert level 3 and 2 lockdown

New Zealanders are waking up to a change in Covid-19 alert levels - with Auckland shifting into the more serious level 3 lockdown just before midnight.

And people are being urged to check on the official rules about what you can and can't do in alert levels 3 in the City of Sails and level 2 for the rest of the country.

If you are sick or have flu-like symptoms:

No matter what alert level, anyone with flu-like symptoms is told to stay home and call your family doctor or Healthline on 0800 611 116 to get tested.

Level 2 for NZ outside of Auckland

For New Zealand outside of Auckland, alert level 2 is not as heavy-handed - but there are still restrictions to be aware of.

Those outside of Auckland can go to work and school, but should follow public health measures put in place at these respective sites.

People must wear face coverings on public transport.

Events such as weddings and funerals are allowed to have a maximum of 100 people in alert level 2.

Social gatherings are also allowed to go ahead again and you can again welcome family, friends and guests into your home.

Public facilities, workplaces and retail stores can stay open - but people are encouraged to physically distance themselves at least a metre from others.

There will be restrictions at places such as hospitals, which may have a limit on visitor numbers, for example.

The Capital & Coast District Health Board urged people late last night that under alert level 2, you can still attend health appointments and seek treatment when needed.

"When you arrive at hospital, you will be asked to provide your contact details and let us know if you have been feeling unwell."

A total of two people can visit inpatients at hospital facilities, a statement on its Facebook page said, and one person can support a woman giving birth.

Level 3 in Auckland

For those in Auckland, that means a sudden change to restrict movements around everyday life - mainly staying home, working from home if possible and for children, staying home from school.

Only those students whose parents are essential workers are okay to go to school still, if need be.

People are urged to stick to their household bubble during this time and family and friends are not to socialise or enter other people's homes.

Public facilities including food courts, gyms, libraries, museums and cinemas are now closed - and even the playground at the local park is now officially off limits.

Events such as wedding ceremonies and funerals are now restricted to a maximum of 10 people.

In alert level 3, travel is restricted. You can only travel within your local area for essential purposes such as going to work, to school or to do shopping.

You can also still travel locally to get exercise.

Anyone travelling on public transport must wear a mask/face covering of some sort.

If you do not have access to a mask - fashion one out of a piece of cloth at home or a scarf.

Wearing a mask is especially important if you cannot physically keep a 2-metre distance while out in public at retail stores or supermarkets, for example.

Level 3 rules

* You legally must stay within your household bubble whenever you're not at work or school. You can expand this to connect with close family and whānau, bring in caregivers, or support isolated people. It's important to protect your bubble. Keep your bubble exclusive and only include people where it will keep you and them safe and healthy. If anyone within your bubble feels unwell, they legally must immediately self-isolate from everyone else within the bubble.

* Do not invite or allow social visitors, such as friends, extended family and whānau, to enter your home

* Gatherings of up to 10 people can continue, but only for wedding services, funerals and tangihanga

* Public venues legally must close. This includes libraries, museums, cinemas, food courts, gyms, pools, playgrounds and markets.

* Where possible the Ministry of Health encourages students to learn from home. Schools can safely open but will have limited capacity.

* You can travel within your local area, for example going to work or school, shopping, or getting exercise. Public transport can continue to operate with strict health and safety requirements

* Travel between regions is heavily restricted

* You should keep a distance of at least 2 metres in public and retail stores, like supermarkets and 1 metre in controlled environments, like workplaces and schools

* You're strongly encouraged to wear a face covering when you're outside your home and in a place where it's hard to stay 2 metres away from other people, like in shops. You legally must wear a face covering on public transport.

* If your business requires close physical contact it can't operate

* The Ministry of Health recommends your staff work from home if they can

* Businesses need to display a QR code and have an alternative contact tracing system

* The ministry recommends making sure people either scan in or provide their contact details

* Customers cannot come on to your premises — unless you are a supermarket, dairy, butcher, fishmonger, greengrocer, petrol station, pharmacy or permitted health service

* Your business legally must be contactless. Your customers can pay online, over the phone or in a contactless way. Delivery or pick-up legally must also be contactless

* Basic hygiene measures legally must be maintained. Physical distancing, hand washing and regularly cleaning surfaces. Workers legally must stay home if they are sick

* Staff legally must remain a minimum of 1 metre apart at all times where practical. The ministry recommends other measures, such as PPE including face coverings, being used where appropriate.

* Different advice applies to essential healthcare workers, border agencies, courts and tribunal staff, first responders and Corrections staff. You can get further advice from the Ministry of Health

* You legally must meet all other health and safety obligations.

Level 2 rules

* No more than 100 people at social gatherings, including weddings, birthdays, funerals and tangihanga

* Businesses can open, but they legally must follow public health rules. These include physical distancing and record keeping.

* Alternative ways of working are encouraged where possible

* Talk with your staff to identify risks and ways to manage them.

* Ask everyone — workers, contractors and customers — with cold, flu or Covid-19 symptoms to stay away from your premises

* Keep workers 1 metre apart and customers in retail businesses 2 metres apart

* Businesses are legally required to display a QR code and provide an alternative contact tracing system

* Face coverings are strongly encouraged if you are in close contact with others

* Reduce the number of shared surfaces, and regularly disinfect them. Wash your hands.