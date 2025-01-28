Investigation into 'senseless, disturbing and violent' attack on octopus

Warning: This article and video contains graphic content

The Ministry for Primary Industries is investigating after a video of a teenager attacking a live octopus on a New Zealand beach emerged.

RNZ understands the video was posted to the teenage boy's Instagram.

The Ministry for Primary Industries said it had received complaints.

"The behaviour in the video is unacceptable, and we will be making enquiries."

The police said they had also received an online report on 25 January regarding the video posted on Instagram, which appeared to show an octopus being beaten.

SAFE chief executive Debra Ashton told RNZ she thought it was a "senseless, disturbing and violent attack on an innocent sea creature".

"SAFE has laid formal complaint with the Ministry for Primary Industries. They have told me that this has been passed onto their investigations team.

"We hope that members of the public will come forward to help identify these people and that they will be held to account for their actions.

"These people need to be stopped before they carry out these types of attacks on others."

The Department of Conservation declined to comment, and said it was a matter for the Ministry for Primary Industries.

A spokesperson for the Tauranga Sport Fishing Club said they were aware of the video but did not believe the pair were affiliated with the club.

The spokesperson said they would refer requests to the club's committee for comment.

The SPCA has also been approached for comment.