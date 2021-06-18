Friday, 18 June 2021

Jacinda Ardern receives 'pretty pain free' Covid-19 vaccination

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has had a Covid-19 vaccination in Auckland this afternoon, hailing it as a personal milestone.

    Ardern was vaccinated with the Chief Science Advisor Juliet Gerrard.

    After being innoculated, Ardern told media it was "pretty pain free" and felt better than having the flu vaccination.

    Earlier she said: "For me it's a really big milestone to be a part of what is the biggest vaccination event and the biggest health rollout of our history is a really important milestone for me."

    Ardern yesterday outlined staggered age bands for the rollout of the vaccine to the wider population.

    Photo: RNZ / Louise Ternouth
