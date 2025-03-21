Jet skier who went missing in Cook Strait named

A jet skier who went missing in Cook Strait last month has now been named.

Andrew David Walker, 68, of Paraparaumu, did not arrive at Plimmerton, north of Wellington, on his jetski as expected on 3 February.

Walker was trying to cross the Cook Strait, a trip Kāpiti Boating Club said he had done many times.

Waves in the area at the time were between half a metre to one metre high, but there were strong rips and currents in the seas around Cook Rock and the nearby Brother Islands.

The police said hundreds of search hours were put into finding Walker including air, shoreline and water searches. Police, SAR teams, Coastguard and the Rescue Coordination Centre were involved in the searches.

A jet ski, believed to be Walker's, was found a day after he went missing.

Police said they are continuing to offer support to his family during this extremely difficult time.