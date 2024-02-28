Kane Williamson announces birth of third child

Black Caps batsman Kane Williamson and his wife, Sarah, have welcomed their third child into the world.

Williamson, 33, announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram today.

“And then there was 3.

“Welcome to the world beautiful Girl.

“So grateful for your safe arrival and the exciting journey ahead,” the post said.

The new addition is the pair’s second daughter after their first-born arrived in 2020. They also welcomed a son in 2022.

Williamson missed the Black Caps’ recent T20 series against Australia on paternity leave, but was in fine form during the recent two-test series against South Africa and helped the Black Caps to their first-ever test series win over the Proteas.

During that tour, Williamson celebrated his 30th, 31st and 32nd test centuries, putting him 11th on the list of most test centuries in history and just one away from tying England’s Alastair Cook for a spot in the top 10.

Before Williamson’s fruitful test career, the record for more centuries at that level by a New Zealander was held by Martin Crowe, who scored 17 in his 77 matches. Williamson, who has appeared in 98 tests, could double that before his career is over.

After missing the T20 series, which Australia won 3-0, Williamson was named in the Black Caps’ squad for a two-match test series between the two nations.