Live: Covid-19 update, new cases to be revealed

The Government is set to update New Zealand on its response to the Covid-19 pandemic at 1pm and reveal the number of new cases.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield is set to be joined by Police Commissioner Mike Bush at today's update.

It comes as yesterday it was revealed there were 47 new confirmed cases and 14 probable cases, bringing the New Zealand total to 708.

Of the new cases 10 were in the Southern District Health Board area. As of midnight last night 16 people with Covid-19 were in hospital around New Zealand.

This included one patient in Dunedin Hospital, up from none the day before.

The South continued to have the most cases by DHB area, followed by Auckland DHB with 104 and Waitemata with 98.

The update comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government wants more testing for Covid-19 in regions with low confirmed cases before deciding whether some could have conditions of the lockdown eased.

With today marking a week since the lockdown began, Ardern praised the majority of New Zealanders for their "amazing" response.

But she has given young New Zealanders a stern lecture to follow the rules, saying they were the largest group of carriers.

"This isn't about 'other' and it's not about someone else, it's about you and your family and that includes every age demographic there is."

Ardern is also set to outline exit plans today for thousands of tourists stranded here, including an estimated 12,000 Germans and 10,000 British nationals.

The developments come as the UK death toll soars by 563 in one day - to 2352 - and Spain reports yet another record number of coronavirus deaths and becomes the third country to reach more than 100,000 infections. A total of 864 people were reported dead on Wednesday, pushing the country's toll to 9053.

NZ Herald with ODT