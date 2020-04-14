Live: Three more Covid-19 deaths in Chch, NZ death toll rises to nine

There were four more deaths linked to Covid-19 in NZ over the past 24 hours, including three people from the Rosewood rest home cluster in Christchurch, Director General Health Ashley Bloomfield says.

The deaths were two men in their 90s and one in his 80s at Burwood Hospital and a Wellington man in his 70s.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the Canterbury District Health Board area has grown by three in the last 24 hours, with the region's total now standing at 139.

During Tuesday's update, Bloomfield revealed there are 17 new cases of Covid-19 nationwide over the past 24 hours, made up of eight new confirmed cases and nine new probable cases.

The CDHB area continues to have the fifth-highest number of cases behind the Southern, Waitemata, Auckland and Waikato DHB areas.

South Canterbury now has 12 Covid-19 cases, one more than yesterday.

Bloomfield said the Rosewood cluster would continue to be at risk, but that didn't make the additional deaths any less sad.

He rejected the suggestion that patients at Burwood Hospital had been essentially left to die.

He said a third of deaths each year happened in palliative care, and the residents in Burwood are receiving the same treatment as they would have in Rosewood.

The deaths reported today from Burwood were in their 80s and 90s and had underlying health conditions, making them more vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19.

He said the man who died in Wellington had been unwell for some time.

He relayed some feedback from a Rosewood family, who praised the staff there and were thankful to have Skype contact with their loved one.

"We know that aged residential care and settings are very vulnerable if we get Covid-19 in those facilities," Bloomfield said.

Working closely with those facilities and acting quickly and preemptively was vital, he added.

There were 650 such facilities nationwide, and the relatively low number of cases in those facilities was an indication of the care and preparation measures across the sector, including "no visitor" policies before the lockdown was implemented.

Every new arrival goes into isolation for 14 days, Bloomfield said, and there are no shared meals.

He said there was a "low threshold" for testing in those facilities, but he has not taken up the call from the sector to test every new arrival - about 700 every day.

Bloomfield said more actions were being looked at and more funding for the sector would be announced later this week.

"We continue to work with them to ensure we are maximising the value of testing."

Aged care review launched

A review of aged residential care facilities that had been infected would also be conducted, he said.

"My hope is to do this in conjunction with the Aged Care Association."

"We know that aged residential care and settings are very vulnerable if we get Covid-19 in those facilities," Bloomfield said.

Working closely with those facilities and acting quickly and preemptively was vital, he added.

There were 650 such facilities nationwide, and the relatively low number of cases in those facilities was an indication of the care and preparation measures across the sector, including "no visitor" policies before the lockdown was implemented.

Every new arrival goes into isolation for 14 days, Bloomfield said, and there are no shared meals.

He said there was a "low threshold" for testing in those facilities, but he has not taken up the call from the sector to test every new arrival - about 700 every day.

Bloomfield said more actions were being looked at and more funding for the sector would be announced later this week.

"We continue to work with them to ensure we are maximising the value of testing."

Testing rates

Yesterday there were 1572 tests conducted, and the seven-day rolling average of tests is 3039.

There were expected to be a lower number of tests over the Easter break.

There had been a lower number of tests in Australia too, Bloomfield said, but he added that a low threshold for testing anyone with respiratory symptoms would stay in place.

The testing data showed that more testing was needed in Whanganui and Tai Rawhiti, Bloomfield said, but overall there was good regional spread of testing.

Asked about a nurse at Burwood working without hair protection or foot covers, Bloomfield said he couldn't comment on the specifics of that case.

But he added that the workers there should have access to all the PPE they needed.

There were 220 staff available to contact-trace, and about 100 cases could be traced per day. The number of new cases everyday was also shrinking, and the number of close contacts per case was about four to five, he said.

The use of an app to enhance contact-tracing would only help if there was 80 per cent voluntary take up of the app, he said.