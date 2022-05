Wellington has been rattled by a magnitude 4.2 earthquake this morning.

Initial recording by Geonet put the quake at 4.7 and a depth of 28km, 25km west of Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast.

However, that has since been revised to a magnitude 4.2, causing "light shaking" in the region.

A police spokeswoman said there were no reports at this stage of any damage relating to the quake.