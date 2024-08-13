Man faces kidnapping charge after stand-off with police

Police at scene in Nelson yesterday. Photo: RNZ

A man was arrested overnight after a 15-hour stand off in a hostage situation in Nelson.

Police said a man was arrested shortly before 2am on Tuesday and was charged with kidnapping.

The incident in Motueka St unfolded on Monday morning with several schools and the hospital going into lockdown.

A 56-year-old man would appear in Nelson District Court on Tuesday.

Tasman district commander Superintendent Tracey Thompson said the other person inside the house was safe and uninjured.

Thompson said all cordons had been lifted and Motueka St had reopened.

She said "significant" police resource, including staff from Wellington and Canterbury and a negotiation team, were deployed in Nelson.

"We understand this was a distressing incident for those involved, and those victims are being offered ongoing support."

She thanked the community for their patience and cooperation.

RNZ's Nelson reporter Sam Gee said Motueka St was quiet this morning, in very different scenes from yesterday.

"The street is open, all the cordons that were in the area have been lifted, there were quite a number of armed police at different intersections around this area yesterday, they have all gone.

"There have been some police cars come and go this morning in the time that I've been here but there just remains one police car at the moment in the driveway of an address on Motueka St and traffic is flowing as normal."