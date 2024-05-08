Man sought over Auckland shooting found dead

A man wanted over a central Auckland fatal shooting, and revealed to be a gang member, has been found dead near Taupō.

Police were searching for Hone Kay-Selwyn, 31, who they believed shot one person dead on Ponsonby Road on Sunday night.

The shooting victim, who had been with a group of people at the time of the shooting, was found dead by police when they arrived at the scene, outside a bar.

Police said multiple shots were fired by another man who had earlier been refused entry to the bar.

The motivation behind the shooting was not yet clear, police said.

On Wednesday morning, a source confirmed the discovery of the body to RNZ.

It was not known how Kay-Selwyn died.

The man sought by Police in relation to the Ponsonby homicide investigation has been located deceased.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry said homicide investigators were travelling to the Taupō region on Tuesday afternoon to find the man sought.

"On the way, police were notified of a man located deceased at a rural address in the Broadlands area."

The death was being treated as unexplained, he said.

He was found by an associate on Tuesday. Police also confirmed the suspect was a member of the Killer Beez gang.

"While a post-mortem examination is yet to be completed, it is believed the deceased is the man sought by police in relation to the homicide investigation."

Hone Kay-Selwyn. Photo: NZ Police

Police did not believe there was any relationship between the Ponsonby shooting victim and the suspect, nor did they believe the victim and his associates on the night have any criminal group links.

Auckland City CIB will be working with Bay of Plenty CIB counterparts as part of the investigation.

Barry said the homicide investigation remained ongoing, but they were not seeking anyone else in relation to it.

"Our investigation team will continue to piece together the information received to date and we will continue to make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

"Police have notified the victim's family of these developments, and we have been in touch with the family of the man sought."

Police thanked the public for the information received regarding the identity of the man sought.

The identity of the Ponsonby shooting victim was yet to be released by police, but was expected later today.

A woman, who said she was the partner of Kay-Selwyn, had expressed remorse for his actions.

In a now deleted Facebook post earlier this week, she said her inbox had been "overflowing" with messages about her partner's actions on Sunday night in Ponsonby.

"I want to express my sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim. I'm deeply sorry and feel a great sense of shame about the situation."

She said she was "grappling" with the fact he had taken someone's life.

When contacted by RNZ the woman did not want to comment further.

Police would not comment directly on the social media post or confirm if they had spoken to the woman.