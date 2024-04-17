Million Dollar Cruise owners jump ship

The owners of Queenstown’s Million Dollar Cruise, which operates launch trips around Frankton Arm, have bailed.

Wayne and Betty Perkins, whose business started in 2007, have sold to Queenstown-helmed company RCT Tours Ltd.

Employing a sturdy Fiordlander launch, the couple have been successfully running one-and-a-half hour Frankton Arm commentary-laden cruises, three-times daily in summer and twice-daily in winter.

RCT Group chair/shareholder Adrian Januskiewicz, whose company bought multi-award-winning Rotorua Canopy Tours last year, says "the best businesses to buy are businesses that are really loved, and what we love about Million Dollar is Betty and Wayne have loved this business like a child".

"And whenever you buy a business that’s loved, you end up getting something that’s really high-quality, and you don’t usually get any bad surprises, so we’re super-excited.

"The way we think about the business is it’s an opportunity to just chill out and enjoy Queenstown in a small, intimate setting with not too many people.

"What Wayne and Betty have done incredibly well is they’ve developed some really great storytelling, too, so there’s a lot of great local information."

RCT Group, whose six directors/shareholders also include locals Clark Scott and Duncan Fea, take over April 22.

By Philip Chandler​​​​​​​