Mistreatment allegations levelled at animal park

The opening of a new Dunedin animal park has been soured by an SPCA investigation into allegations of animal mistreatment, which have left the owner heartbroken.

Animal Ark owner Kelly Linnell strongly denies any mistreatment of animals at the attraction, which opened to the public earlier this month.

The park, on the outskirts of Mosgiel, houses a variety of animals, including emus, deer, and horses.

SPCA national communications manager Kim Taylor confirmed it was investigating the park, saying it was contacted regarding animal welfare concerns at the property.

It could not comment further while the investigation was under way.

Animal Ark owner Kelly Linnell rewards some of her petting animals after a day with the public. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Ms Linnell posted on Facebook saying the allegations were unfounded.

"We are an open book at The Animal Ark.

"We have nothing to hide."

Inspectors on the site found nothing but one messy nesting box, she said.

SPCA and Ministry of Primary Industries staff arrived at the park unannounced last Tuesday, Ms Linnell said, and spent hours inspecting the site.

"I'm sure you can all imagine, this was incredibly stressful, and to be honest, pretty heartbreaking.

"As people who have always done their best to try and help any animal where we can, to have someone accusing us of mistreatment and poor stock management was really degrading and upsetting."

SPCA and MPI staff went into every single locked shed, her private residential area and other spaces that had nothing to do with the farm, she said.

"This accusation has really cut me deep."

She had received hundreds of comments of support since she made the post, and said

she was grateful for the support.

wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz