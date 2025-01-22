More job losses possible at media company

NZME owns the New Zealand Herald. Photo: NZ Herald

Staff at the New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB have been called to a meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss editorial changes.

In a Media Insider column published on the Herald's website, NZME editor-at-large Shayne Currie wrote that journalists and other editorial staff were fearing job losses.

Currie wrote that staff had received an email from NZME editor-in-chief Murray Kirkness inviting them to a meeting at 9.30am on Wednesday "to provide details of some proposed newsroom changes".

The meeting, to be held in Auckland and over Zoom, would be followed by other smaller meetings "to provide you with further details of the proposal and the impact this may have on your team and/or your role".

This comes a month after NZME confirmed it would close 14 community newspapers impacting about 30 jobs.

The company employs about 300 editorial staff across the Herald, BusinessDesk and Newstalk ZB.