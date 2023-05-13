Nasa balloon up, up and away

The balloon begins its scientific journey. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

Nasa's Wānaka operation has successfully launched its second super pressure balloon from the town’s airport.

Early morning fog lifted to reveal clear, sunny conditions with some wind. MetService had forecast cloud and light winds for the area.

Nasa earlier tweeted that its team had begun inflating the super pressure balloon partially with helium before it will be released to float up into Earth’s atmosphere where it may circle the Southern Hemisphere for up to 100 days.

Wānaka airport gave the all-clear to air traffic control and roads around the site have been closed.

Just after midday, the super pressure balloon was in the air, climbing at approximately 1000 feet (304 metres) per minute.

Earlier, Nasa hooked the payload onto a crane, which was standing on the tarmac. The airport reported on social media that as of 8.55am, the balloon was out of its box.

In a post to the Nasa Wallops Twitter account yesterday, the agency said the third launch window for the football-stadium-sized balloon would open today between 8am and 11.30am.

Balloon enthusiasts hoping to get the best view immediately after launch were advised to consider the hill on the Hawea side of the Red Bridge by Kane Rd or on the Hāwea Flat side of the Clutha River.

The main balloon is inflated. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

Speaking at a Q&A session last month, Nasa’s scientific balloon programme chief technologist Sarah Roth said the balloon held particular significance for the team, as its payload continued the research of an ill-fated mission that crash landed in the Pacific Ocean in 2017, just 12 days after launch.

The balloon is out of its box and being prepared for launch. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

From the University of Chicago, the Extreme Universe Space Observatory 2 (EUSO-2) science mission will detect ultra-high energy cosmic ray particles from beyond the Milky Way as they penetrate Earth’s atmosphere.

Today's launch marks Nasa’s final planned launch from Wānaka Airport for 2023.

The first balloon, which launched on April 16, has now circumnavigated the globe three times according to tracking data on Nasa’s website.

- By Regan Harris

regan.harris@odt.co.nz