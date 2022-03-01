Nearly 20,000 new Covid cases; 740 in Canterbury

There are 19,566 new community cases of Covid-19 in NZ today, including 740 in Canterbury and 37 in South Canterbury, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

There are 373 people in hospital, nine of whom are in ICU, and just under 100,000 total active cases. There are four people with Covid-19 in Canterbury hospitals.

Today's new community cases (PCR and RAT) are in Northland (329), Auckland (12,530), Waikato (1,812), Bay of Plenty (1,185), Lakes (376), Hawke’s Bay (168), MidCentral (260), Whanganui (45), Taranaki (165), Tairāwhiti (88), Wairarapa (42), Capital and Coast (691), Hutt Valley (355), Nelson Marlborough (196), Canterbury (740), South Canterbury (37), Southern (529), West Coast (17); Unknown (1).

The average age of current hospitalisations is 52, the ministry said.

Hospitals around the country are at 80 per cent occupancy, while ICU units are at 57 per cent occupancy.

Twenty-two new cases have been identified at the border today.

Canterbury Covid cases as of 8am, March 1. *Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases today in Canterbury may differ from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Image: CDHB

The daily press conferences with health bosses and ministers returned on Tuesday as Omicron case numbers continue to soar. New Zealand now sits in its worst phase of the outbreak exactly two years after the virus first wormed its way in.

With the exception of Monday's update which will be given during the Prime Minister's usual 4pm post Cabinet press conference, the remaining briefings will be held at 1pm.

During Tuesday's press conference, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield conceded PCR testing capacity was not keeping up with demand last week.

"Covid-19 is a very different foe to what it was in the beginning of the pandemic," Bloomfield said, citing the high vaccination rate.

"For most people, Covid-19 will be a mild to moderate illness that can be managed quite safely at home."

Pooling samples - testing one sample in a pool - was less feasible when the positivity rate was higher.

Last Thursday, Bloomfield said 17 of 20 DHBs recorded positivity rates of more than 5 per cent, which was unheard of a month ago.

The swift increase of the positivity rate meant that pooling of samples was no longer being done, he said.

Delays in testing samples

Lab workers testing positive and limited supply of reagents also played a role in overestimating the testing network, he said.

About 32,000 testing samples have been delayed in being processed, for which Bloomfield apologised.

"Our labs are committed to processing all those tests," Bloomfield said.

About 12,000 had been re-tested via PCR or RAT testing, he added. Some of the results, when they are returned, may be less sensitive than usual due to the delay.

The delays could have been minimised if the issues had been recognised sooner, he said. About 9000 tests were sent to Queensland over the weekend to help clear the backlog.

Using rapid antigen tests (RATs) has meant the pressure on testing capacity has been eased in recent days, Bloomfield said.

"We're addressing the situation."

Anyone who had a PCR test on February 23 or earlier and are still waiting for a result should contact healthline for advice. All affected will be sent a test message today.

Bloomfield said over 5 million RAT tests had been distributed in the system, and there are 12 million held centrally.

"The challenge is distribution, with some of the logistics networks' staff being affected by the outbreak."

People getting RATs should also be given tests for their household members, he said.

Covid hospitalisations

According to Bloomfield, the average length of stay in Auckland hospitals is 2.2 days - half of the length of stay during the Delta outbreak: "People are mostly not needing respiratory support."

Most people with Omicron can be looked after at home, Bloomfield said, and 54 per cent of people notified by text that they are a case have followed up with a case investigation form online.

He asked people to continue to wear masks, socially distance, and to stay home if unwell.

"The next few weeks are going to be tough."

Asked about the breakdown of Delta and Omicron cases in hospital, Bloomfield said there was a lag in whole-genome sequencing of those in hospital - but the data was coming.

He said symptoms were similar - cough, scratchy throat, runny nose, body aches - regardless of whether people are boosted, but if they are boosted then their symptoms will generally not be as severe.

There have been "gastro-tummy" symptoms, particularly in children, he said. Loss of smell or taste didn't seem to be a symptom of Omicron.

