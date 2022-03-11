Friday, 11 March 2022

Nelson homicide victim identified as seasonal worker

    A 56-year-old man was found dead at Eden's Road Fruit orchard on Wednesday. Photo: Hayden Rose via NZ Herald
    A 56-year-old man was found dead at Eden's Road Fruit orchard on Wednesday. Photo: Hayden Rose via NZ Herald
    The man who died at a rural property in Nelson this week was a seasonal worker.

    A 56-year-old man was found deceased at Eden's Road Fruit orchard in Hope at 7.30am on Wednesday.

    Police say he was not a New Zealander and not from the Nelson region.

    "Tasman police are tracking the man's movements from Monday as the man attended work on that day."

    Police would not say how the man died or when.

    Inquiries are under way to establish exactly what occurred and to identify those responsible, a spokesperson said.

    Police say they would like to speak with anyone who might have information about the incident or those involved.

    -By Devon Bolger

     

    NZ Herald

