Thursday, 10 March 2022

Police launch homicide investigation after man found dead in Nelson

    Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died at a rural property in Nelson.

    Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony McCoy said police arrived at the property on Edens Rd in Hope about 7.30am on Wednesday.

    A 56-year-old man was found deceased, he said.

    A scene examination is being carried out and is expected to last several days.

    "Inquiries are under way to establish exactly what occurred and to identify those responsible."

    Police say they would like to speak with anyone who might have information about the incident or those involved.

    Anyone with information should call 105 and refer to case number 220309/6803.

    You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

    NZ Herald

