New invention gives second life to old mountain bikes

Allan Grant and his Bo Barrow, which he has developed over the past three years. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

He has built equipment that nearly every child in the South would have jumped on, swung on or slid down.

Now Allan Grant and his mates at the East Otago Blokes Shed bring us the Bo Barrow.

What is it?

Well, it could be a cure for sore shoulders and backs and a second life for many tired and old mountain bikes.

Mr Grant (70) was the second-generation owner of AJ Grant, a company which, among other things, built playground equipment for schools and councils right around the country.

He has moved on from there and is now in semi-retirement, but the engineering brain is still working.

The Bo Barrow uses part of a mountain bike to create an easy-to-use wheeled carrier for anyone who wants to take the load off their shoulders.

It uses the back wheel of the mountain bike and then has a bar along the top where bags and goods can be tied. The handlebars from the bike have been turned around and attached to the bar above the wheel.

There are grills to stop the bags getting stuck in spokes and a brake on the handlebars so the machine does not get away from the user. Some welding had to be done to build the bikes.

Blokes Shed president Neil Kennedy said there were many bikes sitting around from the 1990s and 2000s which could be used. The only annoying thing was there were so many different bikes it was hard at times to combine them for a Bo Barrow.

Mr Grant said he had walked the Karitane track with the Bo Barrow and it was easy to handle. It weighed just 5kg and was durable.

Hunters could easily use the barrows and put their animals on the barrow to carry them home, he said.

The barrow idea had taken him about three years to develop but he was happy with how it had turned out.

The group had produced about 10 of the barrows so far and was looking to sell them and giving the money raised to charity.