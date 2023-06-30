NIWA's guess for snow

Authorities are warning drivers to be ready for challenging conditions on busy roads ahead of forecast heavy snow across the South at the weekend.

Waka Kotahi says the start of the school holidays will mean more traffic on southern roads, including a likely influx of Australian visitors.

Travellers, particularly those driving through alpine passes and the Crown Range Road between Wānaka and Queenstown should check the MetService website for road snow warnings and with Waka Kotahi for road closures and advice.

NIWA Weather has released a video showing the predicted accumulations and MetService has heavy snow watches in place as a cold southwest flow spreads onto the southern South Island today, then persists through the weekend.

Heavy falls are forecast for Otago, south of the line from Queenstown to Alexandra and Mosgiel, and including Southland and Stewart Island.

Snow is expected to fall down to 100m at times from 2pm tomorrow until early Monday. Periods of heavy snow are possible above 300 metres where accumulations may approach warning criteria.

"Snow falling to low-levels is likely to be impactful, even where accumulations do not meet warning criteria," MetService says.

A still from the MetService's Crown Range traffic camera this morning.

Snow returned to the Crown Range morning and Queenstown Lakes District Council contractors were out early gritting the road.

Elsewhere in the Lakes District Cardrona Valley Road was "wet and very cold" with black ice likely.