No Anzac service in Christchurch, others held nationally

Christchurch's traditional Anzac Day dawn service in Cranmer Square was not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as it posed a risk to elderly servicemen and women.

A service was live-streamed at 10am from Christchurch's Transitional Cathedral.

The Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association has decided alternative, lower key commemorations are more appropriate for April 25 as the Omicron variant spreads.

“Anzac Day has certainly not been cancelled as such, but it will certainly be scaled right down to conform with Covid requirements. There will be no crowds, no parades,” said NZRSA Canterbury district president Stan Hansen.

In Wellington, more than 400 people gathered for a national dawn service at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro delivering the Anzac address.

Chief of the Defence Force, Air Marshal Kevin Short, read extracts from the diary of 19-year-old Sergeant Vincent Arthur from Inglewood, who took part in New Zealand's desperate defence of Singapore in 1942.

Sgt Arthur was shot down over the coast of Singapore and has no known grave but is commemorated at the Singapore memorial, RNZ reports.

Soldiers loosened the flags in front of the national war memorial, in preparation for them to be lowered to half-mast.

Turkish ambassador Omur Unsay and Wellington RSA president Colonel Theo Kuper also spoke.

Returned and Services' Association national president BJ Clark said the public was welcome to come into their local RSA and be part of remembrance events, and chat with veterans.

Wellington resident Manfred James, who attended the dawn service in the capital, was wearing his grandfather's medals at the ceremony.

James returned to New Zealand during the pandemic and this was his first opportunity to commemorate Anzac Day in person since then.

"We've learned a lot over the last few years of how we can adapt during difficult times...it's really important to come back here and pause for a moment," he told Newstalk ZB.

About 2000 people attended the service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, Tāmaki Paenga Hira - fewer than usual as the country is finding its way out of the Omicron outbreak.

A Ukrainian flag flew high on top of the museum - at the request of the RSA.

As the sky began to lighten, the New Zealand, Australian and Union Jack flags were lowered and the crowd fell silent as those gathered remembered those who had served and lost their lives.

In Dunedin, hundreds gathered under a clear starry sky at the cenotaph at Queen's Gardens for a 6.30am service which began with two shots of a 25 pound gun operated by gunners from the Royal New Zealand Artillery.

Captain Shaun Fogarty addressed the crowd, acknowledging those who served and touching on other conflicts around the world including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Otago Daily Times reported.

''We should not shy aware from recognising that there are those in the world who are prepared to use violence in its most extreme forms in an effort to achieve their aims.''

In Hawke's Bay people gathered at Taradale and Hastings for dawn ceremonies, with an Air Force flyover rumbling over the Hastings Civic Square Cenotaph.

In Northland, small Anzac Day ceremonies have still been held.

At least 500 people gathered at the Whangārei Cenotaph in Laurie Hall Park, with the public in a fenced area to keep veterans safe. There was no parade through the city.

A service was also held at Tou Rangatira, a series of carved pou near Te Tii Marae in Waitangi. And at the Paihia RSA at least 300 people gathered for a march down to the waterfront, where a service was held beside a propeller from the Navy frigate Canterbury. The rest of the vessel is at the bottom of Deep Water Cove.

In Australia, High Commissioner Annette King has remembered the sacrifices made by New Zealanders and Australians who served in two World Wars and other conflicts.

"We think of those who have experienced the horror and impact of war - our veterans, our armed services personnel, families of the fallen, our refugee communities and those who carried the burden at home.

"We think too of New Zealanders and Australians experiencing fear and heartache for their families and friends affected by current instability and conflicts around the world."

Prince Charles has also remembered the "courageous troops who endured so much in 1915 on the beaches and in the rugged hills of the Gallipoli Peninsula".

And he paid tribute to communities around the world in places torn apart by conflict, and those fighting for freedom from oppression.

- NZ Herald and Star News