North Shore party: Second model dumped by agency

Another model has been dumped by their agency after videos of a party on the North Shore emerged showing it packed with social media influencers and models drinking, dancing and twerking.

This time it's former KAM Talent model, Jaydn McCarthy.

McCarthy, who is believed to live outside Auckland, is now the second model to be dumped today as news - and anger - after videos of the party saw more than 50 young adults partying at a large rental in Redvale, north of Albany, on Saturday night.

McCarthy's dumping comes just hours after Verano Management confirmed influencer and model Charlie Wilson was no longer on their books.

Owner of KAM Talent, Kim Tiam, said she was shocked to hear what happened at the weekend and confirmed McCarthy had been axed from the company as a result.

"This irresponsible and reckless act has consequences.

"We do not condone his behaviour at all and have removed him from our agency as of today.

"We no longer represent this person."

Tiam said KAM Talent took Covid restrictions "very seriously".

"The priority of our talent's health and safety as well as the public's safety is at the forefront of our values."

Verano said earlier today it was "dealing" with the situation involving Wilson and was "no longer representing" Wilson on its platform.

"We are aware of the current situation regarding one of our creators and are in the process of dealing with it.

"Thank you to those who alerted us to the incident.

"We are no longer representing @chxrlieWilsonn. We do not condone the events of the past 24 hours by anyone involved.

"Thank you for bringing the issue to our attention. Stay home and stay safe."

Wilson's social media accounts, including Instagram, Twitter and TikTok have since been removed.

McCarthy's Instagram page is still active however he has taken down his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has spoken out following the party that has seen some influencers apologise and dozens more go to ground.

Bloomfield told TVNZ today that the scenes on Saturday night were "disappointing", especially to those who have been following the rules.

He also labelled the actions of those who attended the party as "blatant".

"It must be very disappointing for others in Auckland because they've been doing the hard yards for a couple of months," said Bloomfield.

"There's no doubt that people are tiring of the situation and that's understandable, but there's a difference to being tired ... and something that is blatantly flouting."