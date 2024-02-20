Tuesday, 20 February 2024

One dead after house bus fire

    A person has died following a fire inside a house bus on the West Coast.

    Fire and Emergency said they attended the house bus fire at Blue Spur, about 6km from Hokitika, at 4.15am on Tuesday.

    "One person made it out of the house bus unharmed, however sadly a second person was located deceased," a police spokesperson said. 

    Fire crews extinguished the blaze and the last crew left the scene at 6.50am.

    Police will be assisting Fenz to determine the circumstances of the fire, the spokesperson said. 

    NZ Herald

