One dead, three injured after serious crash on Lindis Pass

Police have confirmed one person has died following a serious two-vehicle crash on the Lindis Pass, which also left three others injured this afternoon.

A Police spokeswoman said the incident happened between Old Faithful Rd and Omarama, near the Lindis Pass scenic lookout, about 12.20pm.

"Sadly, despite best efforts of emergency services, one person died at the scene."

A Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokeswoman said a first response unit, an operations manager, one ambulance and two rescue helicopters — one from Queenstown and one from Dunedin — were sent to the scene.

However, the rescue helicopter from Dunedin was stood down en route.

She said three other people were injured in the two-car crash.

One patient was in a moderate condition and was airlifted to Lakes District Hospital; a second patient was in a minor condition and was transported via road to Oamaru Hospital; and the third patient was also in a minor condition but was assessed and treated at the scene.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz