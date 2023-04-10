Monday, 10 April 2023

One person dead after workplace incident in Blenheim

    A person is dead after a workplace incident outside a BP service station in Blenheim early today.

    Emergency services were called to the scene on Main Street at 2am.

    It is understood a person was found under a truck.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Blair Walklin said a crew was sent from Blenheim Fire Station to assist with a motor vehicle incident outside BP.

    “Our crew was only there for four or five minutes and were stood down by police who were already on the scene,” Walklin said.

    A police media spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene following a “workplace incident".

    "One person sadly died at the scene.”

    The matter has been referred to WorkSafe and the coroner.

