One person dead after workplace incident in Blenheim

A person is dead after a workplace incident outside a BP service station in Blenheim early today.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Main Street at 2am.

It is understood a person was found under a truck.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Blair Walklin said a crew was sent from Blenheim Fire Station to assist with a motor vehicle incident outside BP.

“Our crew was only there for four or five minutes and were stood down by police who were already on the scene,” Walklin said.

A police media spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene following a “workplace incident".

"One person sadly died at the scene.”

The matter has been referred to WorkSafe and the coroner.