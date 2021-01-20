Wednesday, 20 January 2021

10.25 am

Passing truck hits car as mum buckles child in

    A woman escaped with bruising when her arm and her car door were hit by a passing truck as she was buckling her child into the back seat in Dunedin yesterday.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said anyone who had information on the incident, or who saw a bright yellow flat deck truck on Macandrew Rd about 2.45pm should contact police.

    ‘‘A mother was putting her child into a vehicle on the side of the road when a truck has gone past, collected her arm and the door as it's passed,’’ Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

    The truck did not stop.

    ‘‘[The truck driver] possibly did not know they had collected them — you would have thought they would have because there would have been a noise.’’

    The woman went to Dunedin Hospital with bad bruising to her arm and the child was not injured, he said. 

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

